Brohammer to retire March 3 from city post

Richmond city administrator reflects on accomplishments, looks to the future

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

Richmond’s city administrator could probably stay longer because he’s still finding work to do. But after nearly seven years, Ron Brohammer has decided to retire.

“It’s been a very difficult decision for me,” Brohammer told the city council Tuesday evening. “I’ve been wrestling with this decision for at least six months, maybe longer. I love what I do, and I love the people, the staff. They’ve been great. I think the council at this point in time is really excellent. We’re just working well together.”

Councilor Deanna Guy expressed her gratitude for Brohammer’s work as city administrator.

“On behalf of me and, I think, others at the council, we thank you, Ron, for providing your leadership,” Guy said.

