Brenda Kay (Layman) Casteel

Brenda Kay (Layman) Casteel, 62, of Norborne, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, Richmond.

Brenda was born June 20, 1954, in Excelsior Springs, to Walter Kapart and Ruby Maxine (Glenn) Layman Jr. She married Loren Ray Casteel, of Fair Grove, Sept. 16, 2007; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: two daughters and one son-in-law, Christy and Russell Miller, of Norborne and Rachelle Amery, of Norborne; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Rex Layman, of Norborne, and Rodney and Michelle Layman, of Richmond; one grandson, Tyler Miller; two nieces, Ashley Bradley and her husband, Andy, and Cassidy Layman; one nephew, Casey Layman and his wife, Emily; one great-niece, Amber Sanders; four great-nephews, Chase and Ashton Layman, Ethan and Wyatt Woessner; two stepsons, Brandon Casteel and his wife, Brandi, of Trenton, and Chris Casteel and his wife, Chelsea, of Lincoln; and two step-grandsons, Caden and Logan Casteel.

Brenda worked at Lyon Implement and Ray County Implement in Richmond. Then she worked at Ray Carroll in Norborne for 25 year. The last 10 years there she was crop insurance agent and manager before retiring. She was a member of Liberty Church of Christ, Norborne. She was also a visitor of the McCroskie Creek Baptist Church. Brenda loved gardening, flowers, her family and her friends dearly. She lived in the Norborne area most of her life.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to H.E.L.P. services of Carrollton or Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairhaven Cemetery, Norborne. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.