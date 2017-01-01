Back on Track: Spartans put Minutemen away early

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

The Richmond Spartans started off strong and then capped off their second straight victory with a strong finish in a 68-41 MRVC East win Monday night over visiting Lexington.

Richmond, now 2-1 in the league and 7-8 overall, won back-to-back games for the first time since the Husker Classic in December, while the Minutemen fell for the third time in as many MRVC East meetings and are now 4-13 overall.

The Spartans did not waste any time in taking charge of Monday night’s game as they raced out to a 17-3 lead in the first period. Coach Kevin Jermain said it was good to see his Spartans come out of the gate strong.

“We haven’t started games really well,” he said. “We talked about trying to warm up a little harder and get focused early. We never truly put them away until the end, but we got ourselves a big lead and got ourselves out in front early and that was our game plan – get our front early and take care of business early.”

Richmond went on to take a 21-10 into the second quarter and then continued to build its cushion by going on a 7-0 run to begin the period. Noah Thornberry set the pace early for Richmond by scoring 14 of his game-high 25 points in the opening frame. Thornberry completed a double-double for the evening as he hit the boards for 12 rebounds. Richmond also dominated the boards overall as the Spartans held a 45-23 rebounding edge, including 20-8 advantage on the offensive end that led to 17 second-chance points and 38 points in the paint.

Jermain said he has been stressing the importance of controlling the rebounds.

