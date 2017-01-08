8-man likely route for Orrick football program

School officials support the switch as program struggles to fill 11-man roster

By Jason Beets/Staff Writer

Orrick school officials will likely approve 8-man football for its high school team. Members of the public and district officials discussed the proposed change during a Jan. 5 community meeting.

Principal Scott Archibald and athletic director Mitch Comstock told community members that they supported switching from 11-man to 8-man football. Both Archibald and Comstock made the pitch for an 8-man format in October 2015 to school board members.

Comstock said 95 students are enrolled at Orrick High School, making Orrick the smallest school playing 11-man football in Missouri.

