By Jason Beets/Staff Writer
Orrick school officials will likely approve 8-man football for its high school team. Members of the public and district officials discussed the proposed change during a Jan. 5 community meeting.
Principal Scott Archibald and athletic director Mitch Comstock told community members that they supported switching from 11-man to 8-man football. Both Archibald and Comstock made the pitch for an 8-man format in October 2015 to school board members.
Comstock said 95 students are enrolled at Orrick High School, making Orrick the smallest school playing 11-man football in Missouri.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
