$400,000 shortfall delays county budget

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Citing an anticipated shortfall of about $400,000, the Ray County Commissioners are still working on the county’s 2017 budget, which should have been forwarded to the state by Jan. 15.

Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite, who said the commissioners plan to have the budget complete by Friday, said the county must pay back $97,500 it borrowed last year from a local bank and from the county clerk’s office. Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale said the county borrowed money from Community Bank of Missouri to make capital improvements to the courthouse roof last year.

“We’re about $100,000 in deficit as money that’s already been spent in ‘16 that has to be paid back (this year),” Wilhite said. “And then based on estimated expenditures and estimated revenue, we’re another $300,000-plus short of balancing the budget to zero.”

State law requires the county to balance the budget before it can be finalized. Western Commissioner Jerry Bishop said that when county department heads submitted their 2017 budget requests in December, the anticipated expenses would have totaled $450,000 more than what the county could afford in 2017.

