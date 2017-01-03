3-day trial ends with misdemeanor assault conviction

By Jason Beets, Richmond News Staff Writer

A jury convicted a Richmond man Dec. 23 for misdemeanor third-degree domestic assault, for recklessly causing physical injury to his ex-wife using a gun. The jury found him not guilty of several felony crimes.

Jeremy Hewitt, 38, and his ex-wife both testified during a three-day trial about a physical fight that took place on the morning of Jan. 4, 2016 at 721 S. Whitmer St. in Richmond.

In an interview, Ray County Prosecutor Camille Johnston said victims of domestic violence often don’t report or cooperate in the court process due to fear of repercussions from their abuser.

The Richmond News is not naming Jeremy Hewitt’s ex-wife at Johnston’s request that the name be withheld to protect the victim’s safety.

Hewitt’s ex-wife testified Jeremy Hewitt followed her into a bedroom with a gun and shut the door. She said Hewitt yelled while pointing a gun at her head. She said he told her she could not leave until she provided him answers about money, his medicine and who she was sleeping with.

At several points during her testimony, Hewitt’s ex-wife appeared overwhelmed and paused before discussing difficult topics.

Hewitt testified he and his ex-wife had a fight about prescriptions he said had gone missing multiple times when she was at his residence. During opening and closing statements, his defense attorney Sam Lawrence said Hewitt’s ex-wife accused Hewitt of cheating on her.

The ex-wife said Hewitt put her up against a wall, held a gun to her head and squeezed her throat. She said Hewitt threatened to shoot her and then himself.

Hewitt’s ex-wife said she tried to escape by running through his legs. She said that he grabbed her by her hair, pushed her up against a wall and struck her on the head with the gun three or four times.

She also testified that Hewitt saw her bleeding and said he would call an ambulance, but never did.

