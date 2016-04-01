Wade Ritchie Brock

Wade Ritchie Brock, 69, of Richmond, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, Richmond.

Ritchie was born Aug. 31, 1947, in Richmond, to Ralph Ritchie and Loretta M. (Griggs) Brock. He married Debhra Klusman, of Richmond April 7, 2006; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son, Dustin Brock, of Lathrop; one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer (Brock) McFee and her husband, Jerry, of St. Joseph; one brother, Jim Brock and his wife, Robin, of Polo; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Signa and Jim Lynch, of Polo, Brenda Brock and Joe Blodgett, of St. Joseph, and Carolyn and Darrell Baker, of Kearney; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three stepsons, Roy Worrell, of Richmond, Joe Orndorff and LaCindy, of Wardensville, W.V., and Duane Orndorff, of Front Royal, Va.; and two step-daughters, Roylynna and Andy Day, of Richmond, and Ashley Thursby Kern and Uwe, of Louisville, Ky.

In addition to his parents, Ritchie was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Clark.

Ritchie was a chief engineer for The Kansas City Star for 20 years. He played a key role in the buildings systems and support equipment for The Star press pavilion. While working for The Kansas City Star, he won the Full Nelson Award in 1997. He also worked for Alvin’s Heating and Cooling in Richmond. He was a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of Richmond American Legion post 237 and VFW post 4398. Ritchie was a reserve deputy for the Ray County Sheriff’s Department. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Bee Hive Masonic Lodge 393 A. F. & A. M., Lawson. Ritchie was a member of the Ararat Temple and all of the Scottish Rite Bodies. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to golf. He grew up in Lawson and lived in the Richmond area most of his life.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bee Hive Lodge 393 A.F. & A.M. in Lawson or to American Legion post 237 in Richmond.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond, with Masonic services at 1:45 p.m. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Military honors were conducted by Ray County veterans. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.