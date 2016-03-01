Volunteer of the Year: Ruby Daniels: ‘A blessing to everyone at Shirkeys’

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

It takes someone very special to have a servant’s heart. It takes someone who puts others first, who gives of her time to others – someone who always has a smile upon her face and whose untiring energy is a source of strength to many.

There is such a person right here in Ray County. Most of us know her as Miss Ruby – her full name is Ruby Daniels, and she is beloved by the residents of Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Daniels was recently awarded the Loyd Early Memorial Volunteer Appreciation Award for her years of volunteer work with Shirkeys residents.

“She comes every Sunday to help residents to and from church,” said Brother Harold Martin, who presented Daniels with her award during a God Squad Christmas sing-a-long at Shirkeys.

“She has worked 60-plus years with the Division of Family Services,” he said. “She’s a very loving and caring person and always has a smile.”

