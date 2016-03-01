Spartans earn writers, Dream Team honors

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Members of the Richmond Spartan football team continue to bring in post-season honors. Three Spartans were named to the Missouri Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association all-state squad.

Two Spartans earned first-team defensive honors with senior Diaz Elliott selected on the line, and junior McCauley Bowers getting the nod at linebacker. Another junior, Trevon Alexander, was named second-team offense as a wide receiver/end.

Alexander was also named as the KMZU Class 3 Dream Team Offensive Player of the Year. Rob Bowers was selected as the Dream Team’s Class 3 Coach of the Year after guiding the Spartans to an 11-1 record this season. The Spartans won their second consecutive MRVC East title and lost at Maryville in the District 8 championship game. The Spartans ended the season ranked 7th in the final Sportswriter’s poll.

