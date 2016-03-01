Sold! City of Richmond sole bidder for Polley property; tentative plans to raze building, create community space

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

The City of Richmond is to be the new owner of the former Polley Funeral Home on the corner of West North Main and College streets, and city officials believe the property has plenty of potential.

The city bought the building and lot for $10,000 during an auction Monday at Adkins Auction Service in Lexington, City Administrator Ron Brohammer confirmed Tuesday.

“I see a great opportunity,” Brohammer said.

Preliminary plans call for tearing the building down, pouring a concrete pad, perhaps building a pavilion and making the space available for a variety of uses, Brohammer said.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. “It will be a great place for the farmers market.”

With the lot encompassing about 11,000 square feet, Brohammer thinks it will be useful during the Mushroom Festival and Outlaw Days, Richmond’s two festivals. Citizens could also rent the space for their own events, he suggested.

“The sky’s the limit,” Brohammer said.

The complete story is in the Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.