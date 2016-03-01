Richmond man sentenced 7 years for forgery, meth distribution

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

A Richmond man has received a seven-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to forgery as well as distributing and possessing methamphetamine.

Jerry Michael McGinnis, 53, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 as part of a plea bargain, to meth distribution, a Class B felony; forgery, a Class C felony; two counts of meth possession, both Class C felonies; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

That same day, Judge David Miller sentenced McGinnis to seven years in prison for each of the four felonies, all to be served concurrently. McGinnis was sentenced to 30 days in the Ray County Jail for the misdemeanor, and received credit for time served.

McGinnis will be placed in a long-term treatment program in the Missouri Department of Corrections that will last between 18 and 24 months. Ray County Prosecutor Camille Johnston said McGinnis could be released after the program ends, if he successfully completes treatment. If McGinnis does not complete treatment, Johnston said McGinnis could serve his full seven-year sentence.

