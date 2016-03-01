Pearce: Goodbye to the Capitol, but not to District 21

By Leah Wankum, Editor

After 14 years in Missouri state government, state Sen. David Pearce is ready to call it a day.

Pearce served as state senator for the term limit of eight years. Before that, he held office in the house of representatives for six years. He started out representing the 31st District, and has only represented the 21st District (which includes Ray County) in the past four years. He said he is glad to have the memories and experience working with the local community.

“I’ve really enjoyed representing Ray County and the seven other counties,” Pearce said. “It was a new county for me, and people were very welcoming. I’ll miss working with the folks there on a daily basis.”

Pearce spent many of his efforts in office focusing on higher education. Having served on the Senate Education Committee for five years, he said he truly feels that education across the state has improved, not just in post-secondary institutions but in kindergarten through 12th grade as well.

The University of Central Missouri even acknowledged Pearce by celebrating David Pearce Day, April 29, and hosting a ceremony to recognize his service to improve the state’s higher education.

“That was very nice, warm and humbling,” he said.

The complete story is in the Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.