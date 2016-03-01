Nanci Kincaid

Nanci Kincaid, 72, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at her home in Excelsior Springs.

Nanci was born April 11, 1944, in Holton, Kan. She was the daughter of Albert and Bonita (Saxton) Watson. She married Jerry Lee Kincaid in 1987. Nanci was the owner of Healthy Life Choices. She was an active member of the community and helped many people.

She is survived by three sons: John Stanley Heaton, of Lexington, Ronald Wayne Brown, of Fridley, Minn., and Daniel Shawn Heaton, of St. Joseph; step-daughter, Tammy Jane Dillen, of Edgerton; sister, Martha (Georgie) Mohr; two brothers, Terry McClanahan and Jim McClanahan; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nanci was preceded in death by her step-father, William Cyrus Watson; her sister, Nikki Crow; her son, Anthony Jon Brown and step-son, Charles Edward Kincaid.

Nanci’s strength of will and ability to lead in most situations was very much a testament of her good character.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Siloam Spring Baptist Church, 120 Temple St., Excelsior Springs. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hidden Valley Funeral Home.