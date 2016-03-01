Municipal seats open for April 4 election

Candidate filings continue to Jan. 17

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Seats open in Richmond, Orrick, Hardin, Henrietta for municipal election

By Leah Wankum / Editor

With municipal and school board elections coming in April, local residents in Ray County have already started signing up. Election day is April 4.

Four seats in the eight-member Richmond City Council are available this year, one from each of the town’s four wards.

Tonya Willim, Richmond city clerk, said three current council members have signed up again: Deanna Guy for Ward 2, Sam Coleman for Ward 3, and Rob Kinnard for Ward 4. Former council member Bob Bond, who used to represent Ward 1 on the council, has signed up again this year for Ward 1. Adam Booth signed up for Ward 3. Mike Persell did not sign back up again for city council.

The seats are two-year terms. Requirements include: being at least age 21, living in the ward you represent on the council, being a Richmond citizen for at least a year preceding election, and being a resident of your ward for at least six months prior to election. To register, visit Willim between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (lunch is 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.) weekdays at Richmond City Hall. Filing for Richmond’s municipal election closes at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

The complete story is in the Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.