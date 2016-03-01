Local candidates to be sworn in Friday

Richmond News Staff

Ray County candidates elected in the November election will be sworn in Friday, Dec. 30, in the third-floor courtroom.

For Western Commissioner-elect Jerry Bishop his first order of new business will be a motion for commissioners to vote on actionable items once a week at a designated time so citizens can attend. He plans to bring the motion to the commission on his first workday, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

“I’d like to formalize the process, so citizens know what’s going on,” Bishop told The Richmond News. “It would not take away from the meetings every day, though.” The three commissioners normally meet 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday in their office.

Bishop said while campaigning, citizens expressed they wanted the “ability to know more” and the knowledge to attend meetings that may be of importance to them, he said.

