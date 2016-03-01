Layman sees improvement from ’Dawgs during win over Eagles

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Lately, Hardin-Central girls basketball coach Kenny Layman has had the Bulldogs focus on one aspect of their game during practice, according to senior guard Ashlyn DeMint: moving the ball.

Watching the Bulldogs during last Thursday night’s 56-45 win over visiting Northwestern of Mendon, Layman considered that focus on ball movement to be time well-spent.

“We’ve been working on reversing the ball – moving it around the perimeter and attacking the seams – and we did a good job of that tonight,” he stated. “We’re getting better. We’re a young team – and every game, we’re getting a little better and doing a little more.”

Using the ball movement approach, Hardin-Central got at least one field goal from each of the nine Bulldogs Layman played, with three Bulldogs scoring in double figures.

