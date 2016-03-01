Layman paces Dawgs at Holiday Hoops

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Senior Ryan Layman knocked down seven 3-point buckets on his way to a game-high 30 points as Hardin-Central stopped Higbee 57-42 Wednesday at the Holiday Hoops in Trenton.

Layman also helped out defensively as well as he had 5 of the Bulldogs’ 6 blocks for the evening. Zach Pearon recorded a double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds – 8 of those coming off the defensive glass.

