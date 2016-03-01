Lady Bearcats slip past Lawson

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Karson Werle scored 21 points and Paige Smith added 15 to help the Orrick Lady Bearcats pick up a big road victory Tuesday night at Lawson. Orrick outscored the Lady Cardinals 14-9 in the final 8 minutes to grab a 43-40 victory.

Smith scored 8 of her points in the fourth period and scored the final 4 points of the night for Orrick as the Lady Bearcats take an 8-2 record into the holiday break. Smith hit a 3-point bucket and converted 3 of her 5 free throws in the fourth frame, while Werle also added a 3-pointer and a field goal for Orrick.

Werle hit a pair of baskets for Orrick’s only points in the opening period as Lawson grabbed a 10-4 lead. Werle then heated up in the second quarter by scoring 10 points with the help of a pair of treys to help Orrick come back and tie the game at 18-all by halftime.

