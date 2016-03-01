Kansas City man pleads guilty in Ray County felony spree

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

A Kansas City, Mo., man has pleaded guilty to committing seven felony crimes in April 2015 over a two-day period when he helped steal a vehicle, attempted to enter a man’s home using a stolen gun and almost hit a police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee.

Jimmy Lee Garner III, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to committing burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, possessing meth, resisting arrest, unlawfully possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property.

The charges appear in three separate but related criminal cases. Garner pleaded guilty to the charges after Ray County Prosecutor Camille Johnston agreed she would recommend that Garner receive no more than 20 years in prison.

Eighth Circuit Judge David Miller will hear arguments from the prosecution and defense 9 a.m. Feb. 10 before he decides Garner’s sentence.

The complete story is in the Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.