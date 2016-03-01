Juanita E. Barchers

Juanita E. Barchers, 84, of Camden, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty.

Juanita was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Evanston, Ill., to Edward Adolf and Iva Mary (Winters) Schmoker. She married Paul E. Barchers, of Henrietta, April 18, 1959. He preceded her in death Nov. 4, 2011.

Survivors include: three sons and one daughter-in-law, Tony Lee Barchers, of Camden, Terry Van Barchers, of Camden and Timothy Glenn and Kristi Barchers, of Kansas City, Mo.; three grandchildren and their spouses, Alyssa and Zane Cook, Samantha Barchers and Sydney Barchers; and one step-granddaughter, Allija Cook.

In addition to her parents and husband, Juanita was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Renoldo Schmoker and one sister, Edelweiss Schmoker.

Juanita was a homemaker. She played the cello in the Seattle Philharmonic. She enjoyed poetry and was a wonderful artist. Juanita lived in Seattle, Wash. and Richmond before moving to Camden.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor’s choice.

Memorial graveside services are 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, at Cravens Cemetery, Camden. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.