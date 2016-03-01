Jewell Vanderpool Rogers: The ties that Bind

Recalling life as a Ray County woman in the early 1900s

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Life on the Missouri River is certainly interesting, no matter what century we’re in. The 21st century offers us modern bridges to cross the river, but less boat traffic on the river. Still, the Mighty MO still wields a great power. For those who were a part of the distant history of Ray County, living alongside the river brought great challenges as well as ties to the rest of the world.

For thousands who crossed the state of Missouri in the 1800s and early 1900s, the Missouri River, which bisects the state, was the lifeblood of Missouri. The river provided a means of commerce, travel from east to west and served as a gateway to the western United States.

The following is a two-part story of one woman’s memories of her life near the river in Ray County at the turn of the last century as she recorded them near the end of her life. Jewell Vanderpool Rogers’ thoughts and impressions bring a past way of life to vibrant remembrances.

Jewell Vanderpool was born March 4, 1902, in Camden, in the community known as “No. 1.” Jewell was the daughter of John Franklin and Willhemina “Mina” (Miller) Vanderpool.

No. 1 referenced a coal mine in Camden. There was another coal mine called No. 2 in the western part of Camden where Jewell’s father, brother and husband worked.

The No. 1 mine put coal on the trains when they stopped, as well as water.

Constantly moving, cows and smallpox

“The house we lived in was two houses west of my Miller grandparents … who spoiled me rotten,” said Jewell in her journal.

Life in the early 1900s was difficult and yet simplistic. One of Jewell’s chores as a child was to shovel the ashes from the kitchen hearth – something she didn’t enjoy. However, if she did the chore well, “I got to go visit my Grandma Miller, which I loved,” she said.

Jewell had an aversion to cows because of an altercation when she was young.

“I was chased by a cow one afternoon as I headed home from my grandmother’s,” she said. “We had a huge shepherd dog that slept in a big dog house. As the cow chased me, the dog chased the cow and I went into the dog house screaming – you could have heard me a mile away.

“I still don’t like to get near a cow. The closest I’ll get is for milk and a hamburger,” said Jewell.

Jewell’s brother Ernest Henry was born Aug. 31, 1906, in the same house. Years later, Jewell and her husband, Roy Rogers, would purchase that house in December 1922.

Jewell’s son, Don Rogers, said that his mother’s parents moved about every three- to six-months.

“She remembers riding in the back of a wagon with a team of horses pulling it between Camden and Missouri City – wherever the miners were operating,” he said.

Jewell said she remembered moving to Fleming from the house in No. 1. A few months later the family moved to a house known as the Smith place just north of Fleming.

The complete story is in the Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 Richmond News.