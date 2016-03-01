‘Jesus Christ is coming to town’

In the Gospel of Matthew, we’re told about the coming of Jesus. This reminds me about a song that is familiar to all. It is a secular song that could be called an Advent hymn, the coming of Jesus, although the song does not talk about Jesus Christ or His coming.

The song is loved by millions, especially children. It is a song that speaks about the coming of someone that they think is an important person, a person who knows their every action, a person who is loving and who expects them to be the same. The song is “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

The world needs to replace the name Santa Claus with the name Jesus Christ. “Jesus Christ is coming to town!”

Christians, although you sing that song, you must remember Santa Claus is fiction. Jesus Christ is real. The real person who is coming to town is Jesus Christ.

You’re to expect the coming of Jesus with energy, dedication and joy. Joy because joy is one of the fruits of the Spirit of God in you, and because too many non-Christians and Christians want to take the joy out of the Advent season – the time of preparing for His return, the coming of Jesus.

Then that song tells us, “we better watch out,” the Bible instructs us, “to always watch and pray that we may be able to stand before the Son of Man.”

“You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why, Jesus Christ is coming to town.”

Yes, there is judgment; judgment for those who totally ignore what is right, for those who try to be good for “goodness’ sake” is an eternal home in heaven.

“The days are coming,” declares the Lord, “when I will send a Savior.” We’re called to prepare ourselves to be a gift to God.

The complete story is in the Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 Richmond News.