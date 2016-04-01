- News
Jeffrey Lynn Hargus, 25, eldest son of former Richmond resident, Tim Hargus and his wife, Stacy, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
A celebration of Jeffrey’s life was Dec. 28, under the direction of the Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, of Camdenton.
Condolences may be left at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.
