Jeffrey Lynn Hargus

Jeffrey Lynn Hargus, 25, eldest son of former Richmond resident, Tim Hargus and his wife, Stacy, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

A celebration of Jeffrey’s life was Dec. 28, under the direction of the Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, of Camdenton.

Condolences may be left at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.