James E. ‘Jim’ Hayes

James E. “Jim” Hayes, 85, of Richmond, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Mo.

Jim was born Oct. 6, 1931, in Carrollton, to James and Gladys (Burkhart) Hayes. He married Cleo F. Snyder, of Carrollton, Nov. 16, 1952; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son, Gary E. Hayes and wife, Mary, of Lee’s Summit; one daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Randy Huffman, of Richmond; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Kessie Friesz, of Keytesville, Dee and Keith Friesz, of Macon, and Donna and Lloyd Smoot, of Carrollton; four grandchildren and their spouses, Jimmy and Renee Hayes, Katie and Matt Plum, Abby and Josh Burstert and Ashley Williams; two great- grandchildren, Evan Plum and Avery Burstert and two step-grandchildren, Rayder Huffman and Bo Huffman.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, LeRoy Hayes and Carl Hayes; and two sisters, Wilma Eagle and Alice Brewer.

Jim was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a plumber and an electrician for more than 45 years, for Co-Op, Dwight Vaughn and Lafayette Plumbing and Heating before retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Brunswick Lions Club, a 50-plus-year member of the Brunswick American Legion and a member of the I.O.O.F. Lodge. Jim was a member of Richmond United Christian Presbyterian Church, where he was also the treasurer of the men’s fellowship club for several years. He lived in Brunswick before moving to Richmond in 1968.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Richmond United Christian Presbyterian Church.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, at Richmond United Christian Presbyterian Church. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial is in Evergreen Cemetery in De Witt. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.