H-C board approves Cavanah, 8-man co-op extensions

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

The Hardin-Central Board of Education has ensured that Superintendent Trey Cavanah will be part of the Hardin-Central C-2 School District for a while longer – and that the district’s students will also have the option of playing 8-man football for a while longer.

Cavanah, who succeeded Michael Cohron as district superintendent this summer, received a two-year contract extension near the end of the board’s Dec. 12 meeting at the district schoolhouse. His new contract will run through the 2018-19 school year.

The superintendent commented afterward that he was “very excited for this opportunity.”

“It allows us the chance to talk (about) a little more long-term facility, technology and instructional plans for the future,” Cavanah said.

In another 7-0 vote, the board approved another two-year extension: It renewed the district’s agreement with Norborne for co-op 8-man football and 8-man football cheerleading.

As part of a short discussion before the vote, Cavanah said Hardin-Central and Norborne administrators had met in December – per his announcement during the board’s November meeting – for roughly 90 minutes to discuss the agreement. During the meeting, concerns from both districts were discussed, he said.

“There were only a few minor adjustments,” Cavanah assured. “Nothing that’s going to be anything that’s too much different than the past.”

