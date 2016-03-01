Freezing rain cripples region

Treacherous roads, extreme cold close schools

By Leah Wankum, Editor and Jason Beets, Staff Writer

Frozen drizzle combined with dangerously cold temperatures that plummeted below zero over the weekend are causing treacherous road conditions.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill issued a Winter Weather Advisory at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning, as moisture settled over Ray County and much of the state north of Missouri River. The advisory began at 9 a.m. and was supposed to end at 6 p.m., but rapidly plunging temperatures from an arctic front across the Great Plains caused the light sprinkle to freeze over Missouri roadways. Because of the arctic front, the NWS issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 9 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday

The NWS reported an average of 28 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday. Temperatures hovered in the mid-20s and continued to dip until it reached a low of 2 degrees with two inches of snowfall Saturday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed several highways in the north half of the state Friday and Saturday. Trucks continued to treat roadways throughout the weekend so that motorists could travel.

Emergency services in Ray County fielded a steady stream of calls related to traffic accidents, some resulting in injuries, from early Friday afternoon into the weekend.

