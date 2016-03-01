Elsie Marie Hall

Elsie Marie Hall, 84, of Wentzville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

Elsie was born April 2, 1932, in Portis, Kan., to Ellsworth and Edith Kindley.

Elsie and her husband, Von, served as missionaries in Nigeria, Africa. Elsie was an elementary school teacher in Missouri and worked with Family Foundations International.

Elsie is survived by her son, Douglas (Cindy) Hall, of Owasso, Okla.; daughters, Beverly (Jim) Holloran, of St. Charles, and Brenda (Don) Granger, of Prince Anne, Md.; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Edward (Margot) Kindley, of Ballwin.

In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by a daughter, Roberta Miller, who passed away in 2007.

Memorial contributions in Elsie’s name may be made to New Hope Cemetery or Church of the Brethren Mission Nigerian Girls’ Brigade, c/o CBM Headquarters, 1451 Dundee Ave., Elgin, IL 60120.

Interment is 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at New Hope United Methodist Church, north of Hardin. There will be a memorial service at Life Gate Church in St. Peters, at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan 8.

Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond.