Done deal: Grocery chain buys property in new center

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

After months of speculation about a grocery store coming to Richmond, the local businessman who engineered the deal confirms that the buzz is true.

Harps Food Stores Inc. last week purchased property from John Letzig, making it the first business to commit to building a store on Letzig’s property on Spartan Drive.

“It’s a done deal,” Letzig said.

The hints were evident: Dirt work was completed, tax abatements were granted, property was replatted – and plenty of talk circulated around town. As of Dec. 16, the land contract was signed, and Letzig was ready to confirm that Harps of Springdale, Ark., bought property with plans to build a store in Richmond.

