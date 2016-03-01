Dollar Tree commits to Richmond

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

Years ago, John Letzig wanted to buy some property along Spartan Drive, but the owner wasn’t ready to sell.

When she was, they swapped some property, but Letzig didn’t immediately begin to work his new ground. He was unprepared when a potential occupant came looking for a spot to build.

“It didn’t look attractive,” Letzig said.

So he called in Macey Excavating to begin dirt work.

“And I started to scrounge around trying to get people in here,” Letzig said.

Once he found Harps Food Stores, another opportunity arose: Dollar Tree, a discount variety store that offers general merchandise at $1 price points. Dollar Tree and Harps reached an agreement regarding product sales, Letzig said, and he, in turn, sold 1.5 acres to Dollar Tree.

The complete story is in the Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.