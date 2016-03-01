’Dawgs get into foul trouble early, fall to Eagles

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Some early foul trouble hurt Hardin-Central during Thursday night’s 76-67 loss to visiting Northwestern of Mendon, agreed Hardin-Central boys basketball coach Kenny Layman and junior guard Mathew Burton.

“They were shooting the bonus (one-and-bonus free throws), I think in the first quarter and they were in the double bonus before the end of the half,” Layman said after the Carroll-Livingston Activities Association defeat. “They had 34 points at halftime. A third of those were free throws. And (when) you don’t make them play offense, it makes a big difference when they can just walk down and shoot two free throws.”

