David Andrew Hughes

David Andrew Hughes, 63, of Richmond, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David was born Jan. 9, 1953, in Lexington, the son of James F. and Jacqueline (Martin) Hughes. David married Tammy Jo Ratliff, of Henrietta, Nov. 23, 1973; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son, Nicholas David Hughes, of Richmond; one daughter, Adrienne Alyse McAtee, and her husband, Steven, and their son, Brady, of Gardner, Kan.; two brothers, James Hughes, of Texas, and Mark Pritchard, of Kansas City, Mo; and one sister, Lynne Foss, of Las Vegas, Nev.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his great aunt and uncle who reared him, Victor and Anna Rose Hicks.

David was a retired insurance agent. He owned and operated the American Family Insurance, David A. Hughes Agency in Richmond for 39 years, before retiring in 2016. He attended the University of Missouri in Columbia. He was a member of Henrietta Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He was a past-president of Richmond Kiwanis Club. He was an active member of the community and a lifelong Richmond resident.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the 5th floor Oncology Department at North Kansas City Hospital.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services are 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home. Burial is in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.