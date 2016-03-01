Cordellen’s popcorn shop: Just the thing for Richmond

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

Turns out, a U.S. government agency maintains a list of amenities Richmond lacks, and that list includes a popcorn shop.

The list needs editing, however, because Keesha Johnson and her mother, Genevieve Johnson, just opened Cordellen’s Popcorn.

“We definitely needed something different here,” Keesha said.

That notion, coupled with memories of the grandparents for whom the shop is named, prompted Keesha to settle on popcorn as a business opportunity to pursue.

Besides, it’s easy to make popcorn, she added.

“It was something we knew we could do,” Keesha said.

The venture is a first for Keesha, who until now devoted her time to raising foster children who had special needs. She said that when she set out to open a business, she had no idea how to proceed.

Keesha contemplated the idea for more than two years; she conducted research; she examined financial opportunities; she visited available buildings.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.