Clothes Closet: Everything is free

Church offers free clothes; in need of donations, especially winter-weather attire

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Lighthouse Baptist Church has more than doubled its hours of operation for the Clothes Closet, the church’s free clothing service.

Besides its regular time of 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, the Clothes Closet is now also open from noon to 3 p.m. Friday. Church members Tana Briggs and Lori DuPree, who coordinate the service, said the Clothes Closet is open to anyone who comes by.

The free clothing service is located in the basement of the church, at 204 Northeast Main St., Richmond. The Clothes Closet operates alongside the church’s Harvesters food pantry service, which is only open from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays.

Because the Clothes Closet and the Harvesters food pantry are open at the same time Tuesdays, Briggs said people who come for the pantry often stop by the Clothes Closet and “shop” around while they’re waiting for their food to be ready. The Harvesters pantry operates under specific guidelines as to who is eligible to receive those services. The Clothes Closet, however, does not operate under those guidelines.

