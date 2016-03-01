Big fourth quarter lifts Higbee to win over Lady Dawgs

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Higbee outscored Hardin-Central 16-9 in the fourth period to help the Lady Tigers get past Hardin-Central 59-44 Wednesday at the NCMC Holiday Hoops in Trenton.

Higbee got 19 points from Sabrina Huddleston and 15 more from her sister Jillian at the Lady Tigers picked up their seventh win in eight decisions. Hardin-Central shot just 31 percent from the field, but were 4 of 7 outside the 3-point arc. The Lady Bulldogs were also charged with 26 turnovers.

Addie Paul led the Lady Dawg scoring with 13 points. She also chipped in 5 assists and 3 steals for the night.

The complete story is in the Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 Richmond News.

