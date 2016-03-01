Bearcats fall at home to Lexington

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Four Minutemen scored in double figures Thursday night to help Lexington to a 65-45 win at Orrick.

Trey Kaullen scored 9 of his game-high 18 points in the opening period to help Lexington grab an 18-6 lead. Orrick cut the deficit to 27-19 at the half, but the Minutemen came back to outscore the Bearcats 17-12 in the third quarter and closed out the night with a 21-14 scoring advantage over the final period.

Ryan Neer chipped in 17 points for Lexington – 15 of those coming in the second half. Lorenzo Crumble hit for 14 points and Matt Wilson added 11.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.